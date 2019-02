COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Pandora on Thursday named Alexander Lacik as its new chief executive, who will oversee a plan to help the firm regain its competitive edge in a weak retail market.

Lacik, 54, joins Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery maker by production capacity from British childcare products maker Britax. Pandora’s former CEO was ousted last year. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Alexandra Hudson)