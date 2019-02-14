UPDATE 1-Jeweller Pandora names new CEO to revive brand

* Jeweller Pandora picks new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora on Thursday named Alexander Lacik as its new chief executive, who will oversee a plan to help the company regain its competitive edge in a weak retail market.

The Danish charm-bracelet maker ousted its previous CEO Anders Colding Friis last year following a profit warning. The company has faced a number of challenges, including a fall in shopper numbers at malls in its main markets and difficulties with new jewellery lines.

Lacik, 54, was previously at British childcare products group Britax. He will implement a new strategy plan which was presented last week and includes cost cuts and a marketing push to try regain customers’ interest.

“I am encouraged by the current direction with a strong focus on brand reignition to restore growth,” Lacik said in a statement.

Lacik also worked at consumer goods groups Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble and it was this experience which got him the job, Pandora chairman Peder Tuborgh told Reuters.

“It is his experiences from these places (P&G and Reckitt) we have been very interested in and which have proved a very good match for Pandora,” Tuborgh said.

Lacik headed Reckitt Benckiser’s North American business between 2013 and 2017.

He will take up his new position as soon as possible.