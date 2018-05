May 3 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday as the music streaming service provider ramped up spending to attract more paid subscribers.

Net loss available to common stockholders widened to $139.1 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $132.3 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $319.2 million from $316.0 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)