July 31, 2018 / 8:06 PM / in 2 hours

Pandora reports smaller loss as paid subscriber base grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc on Tuesday reported a smaller second-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, as the music streaming service signed up more paid subscribers.

Net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $99.5 million or 38 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, from $289.7 million or $1.20 cents per share a year earlier.

Pandora’s revenue rose to $384.8 million from $376.8 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

