COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said in a statement on Wednesday:

* It has hired Mads Twomey-Madsen, 49, as new director of communications after Kristian Lysgaard stepped down from the position by the end of August

* Twomey-Madsen comes from a position as vice president for global communications at Danish enzymes maker Novozymes

* Twomey-Madsen will take up the position from Feb 1 (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)