Cyclical Consumer Goods

Jeweller Pandora says a quarter of stores closed

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday that a quarter of its 2,700 stores worldwide were shut at the end of February compared to 30% at the beginning of the month.

“Pandora is pleased with the performance so far in 2021,” Pandora said in a trading statement, adding that sell-out growth in the United States continued to be “very strong”.

It kept its financial guidance unchanged. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

