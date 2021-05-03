Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Pandora lifts full-year 2021 outlook

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora on Monday lifted its full-year guidance for sales growth as it now expects a faster reopening of its stores.

The company said it now expects organic growth in sales above 12%, compared with its previous forecast of above 8%, and sees its margin on earnings before interest and tax at above 22%, compared with its previous forecast of above 21%. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

