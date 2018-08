COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery maker by production volume, said on Tuesday that 397 of its 27,000 employees will leave the company as streamlines operations and aims to protect profitability.

Pandora said late on Monday that it had cut its sales and profit margin guidance for this year following falls in both measures in the second quarter. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)