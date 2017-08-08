Danish jeweler Pandora Q2 results lag estimates, keeps 2017 outlook unchanged

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker Pandora Tuesday posted second-quarter results below expectations but maintained its full-year guidance even as the U.S. market remains challenging.

Pandora said it expects 2017 revenue in the range of 23 billion-24 billion Danish crowns and EBITDA margin of around 38 percent, unchanged from its last guidance.

The company posted second-quarter sales of 4.83 billion crowns ($767.00 million), below the 4.90 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

EBITDA for the period stood at 1.61 billion crowns, compared with an expected 1.74 billion.

Net profit for the three months stood at 1.10 billion crowns, against 1.25 billion expected by analysts.

“The retail environment in the United States remains challenging. However, our strategy has delivered a solid improvement in the performance of the concept store network,” chief executive Anders Colding Friis said in a statement.

“Additionally, we are rolling out a number of initiatives to strengthen our U.S. business even further,” he said

Like-for-like sales in the United States, Pandora’s biggest market, grew 8 percent in the period, driven by more effective promotions, the company said.