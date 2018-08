COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora’s chief executive, Anders Colding Friis, is stepping down, the firm said on Thursday, just days after warning of lower sales and profit margins this year.

The announcement came as the firm confirmed preliminary second-quarter sales of 4.8 billion crowns and an EBITDA margin of 31.1 percent released earlier. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)