Denmark's Pandora core profit misses forecast, maintains FY guidance

COPENHAGEN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Pandora A/S on Tuesday posted a 13.7% fall in second-quarter core profit, missing expectations, but the Danish jewellery maker maintained its full-year guidance.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.29 billion Danish crowns ($191.76 million), compared with 1.5 billion crowns in the year-ago period. It was below the 1.33 billion crowns expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Its key total like-for-like sales dropped 10% in the second quarter. ($1 = 6.7270 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)