COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted third-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday and slashed its full-year sales outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

It also cancelled its long-term revenue growth ambition of 7 to 10 percent, and said it would review its long-term EBITDA margin target of around 35 percent. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Sunil Nair; Editing by Sunil Nair)