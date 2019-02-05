Apparel & Accessories
Jeweller Pandora sees 2019 sales falling, targets cost cuts to regain lost edge

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday it expects organic revenue growth to fall between 3 and 7 percent this year and targets cost savings of 1.2 billion crowns to regain its edge after failed innovation and a weak retail environement.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell almost 8 percent compared to last year to 2.8 billion Danish crowns, above the 2.5 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

