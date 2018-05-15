Jewellery maker Pandora Q1 lags forecast, flags Chinese slowdown

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday posted first-quarter profit below expectations and said it had experienced a slowdown on the Chinese market.

The company posted first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.67 billion Danish crowns, below the 1.75 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Growth in China experienced a slowdown in the quarter and actions are being taken to revert the development,” it said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)