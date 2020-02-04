Apparel & Accessories
February 4, 2020 / 6:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jewellery maker Pandora sees continued sales decline in 2020

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora’s fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday beat forecasts despite disappointing sales in China while it said its 2020 organic sales growth is expected to fall by 3%-6%.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 2.81 billion Danish crowns ($416.01 million), above the 2.75 billion crowns expected by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora. ($1 = 6.7547 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below