Jewellery maker Pandora sees continued sales decline in 2020

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora’s fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday beat forecasts despite disappointing sales in China while it said its 2020 organic sales growth is expected to fall by 3%-6%.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 2.81 billion Danish crowns ($416.01 million), above the 2.75 billion crowns expected by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora. ($1 = 6.7547 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)