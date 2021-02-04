Jewellery maker Pandora's Q4 sales in line; expects 2021 sales growth

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora posted fourth-quarter sales in line with expectations on Thursday and said it expects to return to topline growth this year for the first time in three years.

Pandora, best known for its customisable silver charm bracelets, said sales in the fourth quarter stood at 7.89 billion Danish crowns ($1.27 billion), compared with 7.96 billion expected by analysts.