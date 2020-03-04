Jeweller Pandora lays off 180 in organizational change

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Pandora will cut 180 staff and eliminate an organizational layer in an effort to move closer to consumers, the struggling jeweller and retailer said on Wednesday.

Pandora will close its three regional organizations and instead group its more than 100 markets into ten clusters.

“With today’s announcement, we bring our global headquarters closer to our local markets and consumers, and ensure that feedback from consumers can more quickly fuel new concept creations,” Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Tom Hogue)