Panel to weigh MDL treatment for Gold King Mine spill cases

A federal judicial panel on Thursday will consider creating multidistrict litigation for cases against the Environmental Protection Agency and the contractor accused of causing the 2015 Gold King Mine spill in Colorado, which fouled rivers in at least three states and the Navajo Nation.

The EPA contractor, St. Louis-based Environmental Restoration, has asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to centralize pretrial proceedings for the four lawsuits already filed and any that arise in the future.

