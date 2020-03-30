Westlaw News
March 30, 2020 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Panera must face lawsuit over 'blueberry bagel' claims

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday said Panera Bread Co must face a proposed class action claiming it misled consumers into buying “blueberry bagels” that contained only trace amounts of real blueberries, but denied a request for injunctive relief.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan said a reasonable consumer was likely to be misled into believing the Panera bagel’s blueberry content consisted solely of real blueberries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jqohwn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below