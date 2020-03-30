Panera must face lawsuit over 'blueberry bagel' claims

A federal judge on Monday said Panera Bread Co must face a proposed class action claiming it misled consumers into buying “blueberry bagels” that contained only trace amounts of real blueberries, but denied a request for injunctive relief.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan said a reasonable consumer was likely to be misled into believing the Panera bagel’s blueberry content consisted solely of real blueberries.

