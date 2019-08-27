Company News
Papa John's set to appoint Arby's President Lynch as CEO -Bloomberg

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc is set to appoint Rob Lynch, president of Arby's Restaurant Group Inc, as the Pizza chain's new chief executive officer, Bloomberg bloom.bg/2ZtOFiq reported late on Monday.

Lynch will succeed Steve Ritchie and the management change will be made as soon as Tuesday, the report cited a person with knowledge of the matter.

Papa John’s and Arby’s did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

