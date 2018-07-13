FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

New York Yankees suspending relationship with Papa John's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pizza chain Papa John’s International Inc will no longer be associated with New York Yankees, the baseball team tweeted on Friday, two days after John Schnatter resigned from the company as chairman of the board after he used a racial slur on a conference call.

Papa John’s said on Friday founder and former chief executive John Schnatter would no longer be in any of the advertising or marketing materials associated with the brand.

“In response to the reprehensible remarks made by Papa John’s founder and owner, the New York Yankees are suspending their relationship with the company,” the tweet said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

