Papa John's North America comparable sales decline smaller-than-expected

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales in North America, helped by a new advertisement campaign and rebranding efforts amid an ongoing dust-up with its founder John Schnatter.

Comparable sales in North America, which includes sales at franchise and company-owned restaurants for at least a year, fell 9.8 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected a 10.9 percent fall, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 15.7 percent to $364.01 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $393.7 million. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)