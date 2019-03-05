Papa John's reaches settlement agreement with founder Schnatter

March 5 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International has reached a settlement agreement with its founder John Schnatter, a filing on Tuesday showed, signaling an end to the acrimonious battle between the pizza chain and its former chairman.

The company said it has agreed to co-operate with Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of its shares, to identify a mutually acceptable independent director.

Schnatter would resign from the board after the appointment of an independent director. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)