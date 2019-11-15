Papua New Guinea, Exxon to start talks on revising P'Nyang gas deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea is set to start talks with Exxon Mobil Corp to negotiate better terms for the state from the P’Nyang Gas Project, Minister for Petroleum Kerenga Kua said on Friday.

“All things going well we can expect to sign a P’Nyang Gas agreement around the end of this month,” Kua said in a statement mailed to Reuters.

The project will help feed an expansion of Exxon’s PNG LNG plant, in which Australia’s Oil Search and Santos Ltd are also stakeholders.

Talks over the project were put on hold earlier this year, when the government sought to revise a separate LNG agreement it has with French energy firm Total in which Exxon is also involved.