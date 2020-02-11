Basic Materials
February 11, 2020 / 3:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Newcrest says PNG gold project discussions back on track

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Tuesday the stay order restricting discussions with Papua New Guinea (PNG) over the Wafi-Golpu project mining lease has been lifted.

PNG said in September it wants to keep 40% of gold produced from the proposed Wafi-Golpu project, creating a hurdle to an agreement with co-owners Newcrest Mining and Harmony Gold .

Newcrest and Harmony look forward to re-engaging with PNG and progressing on discussions about the special mining license, Australia’s largest listed gold miner said in a statement. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

