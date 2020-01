SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has offered a cargo for loading in mid-February, two industry sources said on Monday.

The cargo is being offered either on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis or on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.

Bids are due by Wednesday, they added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)