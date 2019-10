MELBOURNE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea has closed Metallurgical Corporation of China’s Ramu nickel operations, the head of the Mineral Resources Authority said on Thursday.

Ramu Nickel has been shut down “for not adhering to remedial measures issued 6 weeks ago,” Jerry Garry told Reuters.

Media rported the closure was a temporary measure. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)