FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 27, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea suspends some output after quake-Barrick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Some production activities at the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea have been suspended to save power after a powerful earthquake damaged the power station that supplies the mine, operator Barrick (Niugini) Ltd said on Tuesday.

“The mine is now operating on back-up power and some production activities have been suspended to conserve power,” Barrick (Niugini) managing director Richmond Fenn said in a statement.

The Porgera mine is co-owned by Barrick Gold and China’s Zijin Mining.

Reporting by Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.