Power restored, production resumes at PNG's Porgera gold mine after Feb quake

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Full mining operations have resumed and power has been restored at Papua New Guinea’s Porgera gold mine, four months after an earthquake disrupted its electricity supply, a spokeswoman for the mine said on Wednesday.

After previously relying on backup generators, mains power was restored and “we’re at full operation, full production,” Judith Mameri, a spokeswoman for the joint-venture that runs the mine told Reuters by phone. The mine had suspended some activities in the wake of the deadly Feb. 26 quake. The Porgera mine is co-owned by the world’s biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold Corp and China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)