ExxonMobil says no damage to Papua New Guinea gas pipeline after quake

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) -

* ExxonMobil Corp confirmed on Thursday that a powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea this week has not damaged the 700 km (435 mile) pipeline that delivers gas to its coastal liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant

* “A full assessment of the damage caused by the earthquake is expected to take time, particularly given the damage to roads and other infrastructure,” the company said in a statement

* Earlier this week ExxonMobil PNG shut its 6.9 million tonnes-per-year LNG plant following the earthquake (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)