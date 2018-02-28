FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:50 AM / in 10 hours

Two LNG trains shut but not impacted after Papua quake - Exxon Mobil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Two liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains shut since Monday have not been affected by a powerful earthquake in the remote Papua New Guinea highlands, an Exxon Mobil company executive said on Wednesday.

Specialist engineers have been brought in to assess the impact on the PNG LNG project and this will likely take time, said Frank Kretschmer, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Asia Pacific’s LNG Marketing division.

“The airport cannot be used so we are having to use helicopters to fill the gaps,” he said.

All employees and contractors are safe and Exxon is working closely with aid agencies, communities and partner Oil Search Ltd, he added. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
