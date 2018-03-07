ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said its facilities in Hides in the highlands of Papua New Guinea remained safely shut in after a magnitude 6.7 aftershock struck early on Wednesday, just a week after a deadly quake forced it to close all its PNG liquefied natural gas facilities.

The company said all its employees and contractors in Hides, where it runs a gas conditioning plant, production wells and a pipeline, had been accounted for and were safe in the wake of the aftershock.

“Our team of technical experts at the Hides gas conditioning plant are continuing to fully evaluate and assess damange from the 7.5 earthquake on 25 Feb and subsequent aftershocks,” ExxonMobil said in an emailed statement.