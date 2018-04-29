ExxonMobil says PNG LNG plant back to normal production rates

April 30 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that it has restarted the second liquefied natural gas train at its Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, adding that the plant was operating at normal production rates.

Exxon said in a statement it expected the facility to reach full capacity in May, and confirmed that exports of LNG have resumed.

The PNG LNG plant, which Exxon operates and in which it has a 33.2 percent stake, was shut down in the wake of a deadly earthquake in February, and resumed operations mid-April. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)