FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil says PNG LNG plant back to normal production rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Santos comment)

April 30 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that it has restarted the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at its Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, adding that the plant was operating at normal production rates.

Exxon said in a statement it expected the facility to reach full capacity in May, and confirmed that exports of LNG have resumed.

“Production has been gradually increasing since the Hides gas conditioning plant and one train at the PNG LNG plant restarted earlier this month,” Australia’s Santos, which owns a 13.5 percent stake in the operations, said in a separate release.

The PNG LNG plant, which Exxon operates and in which it has a 33.2 percent stake, was shut down in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Papua New Guinea’s energy-rich interior on Feb. 26.

In mid-April, the company announced that it had resumed production at the facility a fortnight ahead of schedule. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.