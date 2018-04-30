UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil says PNG LNG plant back to normal production rates

(Adds Santos comment)

April 30 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that it has restarted the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at its Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, adding that the plant was operating at normal production rates.

Exxon said in a statement it expected the facility to reach full capacity in May, and confirmed that exports of LNG have resumed.

“Production has been gradually increasing since the Hides gas conditioning plant and one train at the PNG LNG plant restarted earlier this month,” Australia’s Santos, which owns a 13.5 percent stake in the operations, said in a separate release.

The PNG LNG plant, which Exxon operates and in which it has a 33.2 percent stake, was shut down in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Papua New Guinea’s energy-rich interior on Feb. 26.

In mid-April, the company announced that it had resumed production at the facility a fortnight ahead of schedule. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)