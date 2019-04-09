Oil Search, Total, Exxon sign deal with Papua New Guinea on LNG project

April 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Oil Search, France’s Total SA and Exxon Mobil have signed an agreement with Papua New Guinea for the Papua LNG Project, Oil Search said on Tuesday, enabling initial work to begin on the development.

The deal will allow the parties to start activities related to so-called Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) such as contractor selection for Papua LNG, which is led by Total, with Exxon and Oil Search as minority partners. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)