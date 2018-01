LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - ** Exxon Mobil’s Papua New Guinea’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant launches tender on Monday to sell cargo for delivery to Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan or India region on Feb. 7-12, trade sources said. ** The tender was issued on Jan. 8, closes on Jan. 10 and is valid until Jan. 12, traders said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)