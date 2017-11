MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russian petrochemical holding Sibur said on Monday that since western sanctions were imposed on one of its shareholders in 2014, the company’s business partners made all necessary checks for any possible sanctions violations and none were found.

Sibur was commenting on reports that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has kept investments in shipping firm Navigator Holdings, which has supplied services to Sibur. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)