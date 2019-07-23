Financials
Paragon Banking braces for Brexit as loans rise 20%

July 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial guidance for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.

The specialist lender reported new lending of 1.90 billion pounds year-to-date, compared to 1.58 billion pounds in the same period a year ago, driven mainly by a rise in commercial lending. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

