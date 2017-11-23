UPDATE 1-UK lender Paragon flags weak demand in "buy-to-let" business

(Adds details)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking Group said on Thursday it saw “dampened demand” in its core buy-to-let operations following regulatory changes, resulting in a slim 1.1 percent rise in full-year pretax profit.

Paragon, a British lender that has been transforming itself into a diversified banking group, said pretax profit rose to 144.8 million pounds ($193 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, from 143.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Total lending rose 28.8 percent to 1.85 billion pounds, with buy-to-let completions rising 20.6 percent to 1.39 billion pounds, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Paragon said strong demand in Britain’s private rented sector was expected to continue for the “foreseeable future”.

The buy-to-let market, however, saw a “period of disruption”, including a series of fiscal and regulatory changes aimed at both landlords and lenders, the company said.

“These changes disrupted the level of market activity during the year, dampening demand in the sector at an aggregate level. Against this backdrop the Group’s performance has been strong,” Paragon said.

Buy-to-let is a form of residential investment in which one buys a property, typically with a mortgage, with the view of renting it out.

Through the final months of 2016 leading up to the Prudential Regulation Authority’s underwriting changes, the buy-to-let market faced stricter regulations.

The most recent regulatory changes in the sector require lenders to collect and analyse more information about the landlord’s property portfolio and wider business than has previously been common in the market.

Paragon said this would lead to further disruption, with some lenders restricting their buy-to-let activity due to an increasingly complex underwriting process.

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)