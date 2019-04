Catalent to buy Paragon Bioservices for $1.2 bln

April 15 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held gene therapy-focused Paragon Bioservices Inc in an all-cash deal for $1.2 billion.

Paragon, backed by private-equity firms Camden Partners and NewSpring Capital, focuses on developing gene therapy, next-generation vaccines, and other complex biopharmaceuticals for its clients.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Catalent had agreed to buy Paragon. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)