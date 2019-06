June 20 (Reuters) - Paragon Entertainment said on Thursday it did not have enough cash to run its operations and decided to appoint administrators as soon as possible.

The company, which has designed visitor attractions and experiences such as The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at the Saatchi Gallery, also said its top boss Damien Latham has resigned with immediate effect. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)