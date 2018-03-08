Paraguay sells $530 mln in 30-year bonds -finance minister

ASUNCION, March 8 (Reuters) - Paraguay sold $530 mln in 30-year bonds at a yield of 5.6 percent in a sovereign debt auction that was more than five times oversubscribed, finance minister Lea Giménez said in a tweet on Thursday.

The high demand allowed the landlocked South American country to increase the amount of the bond sale from earlier expectations of $500 million, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported earlier on Thursday. The bond sale was led by Citigroup and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)