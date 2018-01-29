FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Some Russians can compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Paralympics - IPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Monday it was upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee but will allow some Russians to compete as neutrals at the Pyeongchang Paralympics in March.

Russia did not compete in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics after the country’s Paralympic committee was suspended over allegations of a state-sponsored doping. Dozens of Russians were banned from competing at the Rio Olympics for the same reason. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Polina Devitt)

