Brazilian lender Parana Banco considers IPO - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Parana Banco is considering an initial public offering, the bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

The bank had been listed between 2007 and 2016, when it went private. In the filing, Parana Banco said it planned to sell units, comprised of common and preferred shares, but added the offering has not yet been approved.

Banco Daycoval, another Brazilian mid-sized lender, is also planning a new IPO after going private in late 2016, Reuters reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by David Evans)