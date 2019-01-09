Two major Parken Sport shareholders refuse to sell shares

COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Two major shareholders in Denmark’s Parken Sport & Entertainment, the owner of soccer club FC Copenhagen, have refused a request for a meeting from a company called Arena Developments APS, the company said on Wednesday.

Parken had presented the request to the shareholders Erik Skjaerbaek and Karl Peter Korsgaard Sorensen, who each own more than 20 percent of the company, but they had both declined the meeting saying their shares were not for sale.

Shares in Parken Sport climbed on Tuesday as its main shareholder confirmed media reports about investor interest in buying the business. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson)