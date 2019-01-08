UPDATE 1-Shares in FC Copenhagen owner jump on takeover report

(Adds context)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Parken Sport & Entertainment, owner of soccer club FC Copenhagen, climbed on Tuesday after a report in Danish online media outlet Inside Business said foreign investors would make a takeover offer this week.

The company said in a statement that it had not been in dialogue with foreign investors and that it had not received an offer.

The investors, backed by U.S. fund Fortress, would pay 105-120 crowns ($16.1-18.4) per share, Inside Business reported, based on conversations with several sources close to the matter. That would value the company at up to 1.27 billion Danish crowns ($195 million).

The company also operates the Telia Parken national stadium in Copenhagen and holiday activity centres.

Founded by a merger of two clubs in 1992, FC Copenhagen have since won the Danish league 12 times.

Parken shares initially rose 32 percent to 109 Danish crowns after the report and traded up almost 19 percent at 98 crowns at 0920 GMT.