UPDATE 1-Two shareholders in FC Copenhagen owner say stakes not for sale

COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Parken Sport & Entertainment, the owner of soccer club FC Copenhagen, said on Wednesday that two of its biggest shareholders have said their stakes are not for sale after it received interest from a possible bidder.

Parken said it had put a request for a meeting from Arena Developments APS to Erik Skjaerbaek and Karl Peter Korsgaard Sorensen, who each own stakes of more than 20 percent, but they had both declined and said their shares were not for sale.

Shares in Parken rose 21 percent on Tuesday as its main shareholder, pension fund LD Fonde, confirmed media reports about investor interest in buying the business.

LD Fonde said it had been in dialogue with Britain’s Redstone Advisory Partners about selling its 29 percent stake and this would be up for sale under the right conditions.

Denmark’s Inside Business reported on Tuesday that foreign investors, backed by U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group, could make a takeover offer this week valuing the group at up to 1.27 billion crowns ($195 million) or 120 crowns per share.

Shares in Parken were down 2.6 percent at 97.40 Danish crowns at 0820 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Alexander Smith)