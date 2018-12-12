Bonds News
December 12, 2018

Parker Drilling files for pre-arranged Chapter 11 reorganization

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Parker Drilling Co said it filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday under an agreement with a group of debtors that will allow it to quickly restructure.

The plan, which is subject to court approval, will reduce its funded debt by two-thirds and inject $95 million of equity capital through a backstopped rights offering, the company said. It expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection in early 2019.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Richard Chang

