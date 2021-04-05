Israeli telecoms firm Partner CEO Benbenisti to step down

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications said on Monday that Chief Executive Isaac Benbenisti plans to step down after nearly six years on the job.

Partner, Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, said a final date for Benbenisti’s departure has not yet been set. It gave no reason for his departure.

In the meantime, the company’s board will appoint a nominating committee for a new CEO, Partner said.

During his tenure Benbenisti turned Partner from a mobile phone operator into a comprehensive telecoms group, developing 4G and 5G mobile as well as launching an internet-based TV service and a fibre optics network.

Partner was also the first Israeli telco to forge deals with Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video.

However, the company is barely profitable due to a 2012 reform that opened the cellular market to competition that sent revenue and profits of Partner and its peers tumbling.