FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Partner Comms Q3 profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 7:53 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Israel's Partner Comms Q3 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday higher third quarter profit that beat estimates, though revenue slipped as the company lost subscribers.

Partner earned 54 million shekels ($15 million) in the third quarter, up from 19 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 29 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company’s operating expenses dropped 16 percent to 477 million shekels and finance costs fell by half to 15 million shekels.

Revenue dipped 3 percent to 826 million shekels, with its subscriber base falling by 16,000 over the prior year to 2.677 million.

Partner’s revenue and profit have plunged in the wake of a 2012 reform that opened up the mobile market to new players, sharply reducing prices. It is seeking new revenue streams and is making a push to become an integrated multi-service telecoms group.

The company said about 30,000 consumers have connected to Partner TV, an internet-based TV service offering cut-rate packages it launched in June in partnership with Netflix . ($1 = 3.5220 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.